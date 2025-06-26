Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Lowers Stake in First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FEMB)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lessened its position in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FEMB – Free Report) by 42.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 79,088 shares of the company’s stock after selling 58,042 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF were worth $2,127,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EWG Elevate Inc. grew its position in First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF by 8.2% during the first quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. now owns 67,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,812,000 after acquiring an additional 5,115 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $275,000. GTS Securities LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $291,000. Visionary Wealth Advisors grew its position in First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 46,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after acquiring an additional 8,360 shares during the period. Finally, KKM Financial LLC grew its position in First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. KKM Financial LLC now owns 13,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 1,869 shares during the period.

Get First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF alerts:

First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF Price Performance

FEMB stock opened at $28.67 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.14. First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $25.60 and a 12-month high of $29.35.

First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF Announces Dividend

First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 21st were given a dividend of $0.1425 per share. This represents a $1.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 21st.

(Free Report)

The First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (FEMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a broad range of bonds issued by emerging-market sovereign, sub-sovereign and quasi-sovereign entities, denominated in local currencies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FEMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FEMB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.