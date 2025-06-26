Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Makes New $2.42 Million Investment in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July (BATS:BJUL)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July (BATS:BJUL – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 55,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,416,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July by 2.2% during the first quarter. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 263,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,398,000 after purchasing an additional 5,608 shares during the period. Motiv8 Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July by 23.4% in the fourth quarter. Motiv8 Investments LLC now owns 46,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,074,000 after acquiring an additional 8,811 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,541,000. Armis Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,328,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 27,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the period.

BJUL stock opened at $46.26 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $44.34 and a 200-day moving average of $44.34. Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July has a 12 month low of $38.91 and a 12 month high of $47.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $238.21 million, a P/E ratio of 24.64 and a beta of 0.64.

The Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July (BJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. BJUL was launched on Aug 29, 2018 and is managed by Innovator.

