Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Purchases 32,308 Shares of Postal Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PSTL)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in Postal Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PSTL – Free Report) by 21.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 185,857 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,308 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Postal Realty Trust were worth $2,654,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Postal Realty Trust by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 302,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,943,000 after buying an additional 916 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Postal Realty Trust by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 1,223 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Postal Realty Trust by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 29,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 1,671 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Postal Realty Trust by 42.5% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 1,701 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Postal Realty Trust by 964.5% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,765 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.89% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PSTL shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Postal Realty Trust from $16.75 to $16.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Postal Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 24th.

Postal Realty Trust Stock Performance

Shares of PSTL opened at $14.92 on Thursday. Postal Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.26 and a 12 month high of $15.42. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $355.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.29 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Postal Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 1st were issued a dividend of $0.2425 per share. This represents a $0.97 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.50%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 1st. Postal Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 346.43%.

Postal Realty Trust Company Profile

(Free Report)

Postal Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: PSTL) is an internally managed real estate investment trust that owns properties primarily leased to the United States Postal Service ("USPS"). PSTL is focused on acquiring the network of USPS properties, which provide a critical element of the nation's logistics infrastructure that facilitates cost effective and efficient last-mile delivery solutions.

Featured Stories

