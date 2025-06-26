Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Reduces Stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC reduced its position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE – Free Report) by 17.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 47,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,808 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF were worth $2,357,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Detalus Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC now owns 15,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $687,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC lifted its position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC now owns 7,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 11,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 32.0% during the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 7,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Energy ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Energy ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IYE opened at $45.00 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 15.53 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s fifty day moving average is $44.33 and its 200 day moving average is $45.86. iShares U.S. Energy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $39.35 and a fifty-two week high of $51.61.

About iShares U.S. Energy ETF

iShares U.S. Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the oil and gas sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as oil and gas producers, and oil equipment, services and distribution.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.