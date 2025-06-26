Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 6,411 Shares of iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC – Free Report) by 6.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 95,074 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,411 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF were worth $2,192,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF by 43.0% during the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 37,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $870,000 after acquiring an additional 11,373 shares during the period. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Continuum Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 25,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,000 after buying an additional 1,404 shares in the last quarter. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Rossby Financial LCC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,786,000.

NASDAQ SUSC opened at $23.09 on Thursday. iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $22.15 and a 1-year high of $23.97. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.80 and a 200-day moving average of $22.84.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were given a $0.0835 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.34%.

The iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF (SUSC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment-grade, corporate debt, selected based on positive ESG characteristics. Holdings are optimally weighted to provide a similar risk and return characteristics of the Bloomberg US Corporate Index.

