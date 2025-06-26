Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 673 Shares of Bank Of Montreal (NYSE:BMO)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC cut its holdings in Bank Of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Free Report) (TSE:BMO) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 24,285 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 673 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Bank Of Montreal were worth $2,320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. North Star Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bank Of Montreal by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,422 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $817,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bank Of Montreal by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 6,355 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $617,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Bank Of Montreal by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,049 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bank Of Montreal by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,745 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Bank Of Montreal by 179.5% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 313 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. 45.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bank Of Montreal Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of BMO stock opened at $106.64 on Thursday. Bank Of Montreal has a 52-week low of $76.98 and a 52-week high of $109.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.81 billion, a PE ratio of 13.83, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.30.

Bank Of Montreal Increases Dividend

Bank Of Montreal ( NYSE:BMO Get Free Report ) (TSE:BMO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The bank reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84. Bank Of Montreal had a return on equity of 10.15% and a net margin of 10.25%. The business had revenue of $6.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.59 EPS. Bank Of Montreal’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Bank Of Montreal will post 7.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 30th will be paid a $1.1801 dividend. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 30th. This is a positive change from Bank Of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.11. Bank Of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.33%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BMO. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on Bank Of Montreal from $161.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Bank Of Montreal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Cibc World Mkts lowered Bank Of Montreal from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Barclays lowered Bank Of Montreal from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Finally, Scotiabank initiated coverage on Bank Of Montreal in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. They issued a “sector perform” rating for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.50.

About Bank Of Montreal

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. It operates through Canadian P&C, U.S P&C, BMO Wealth Management, and BMO Capital Markets segments. The company’s personal banking products and services include deposits, mortgages, home lending, consumer credit, small business lending, credit cards, cash management, financial and investment advice, and other banking services; and commercial banking products and services comprise various of financing options and treasury and payment solutions, as well as risk management products.

