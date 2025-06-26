Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Takes Position in Atlanticus Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:ATLC)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in Atlanticus Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:ATLC – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 50,606 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,588,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Atlanticus by 229.4% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 728 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 507 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P acquired a new stake in Atlanticus during the 4th quarter worth $119,000. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury acquired a new stake in Atlanticus during the 4th quarter worth $143,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Atlanticus during the 4th quarter worth $147,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Atlanticus during the 4th quarter worth $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Atlanticus alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on ATLC shares. Wall Street Zen downgraded Atlanticus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective (up previously from $52.00) on shares of Atlanticus in a research note on Monday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.60.

Atlanticus Price Performance

ATLC stock opened at $50.45 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $763.31 million, a PE ratio of 9.76 and a beta of 1.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $52.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Atlanticus Holdings Corporation has a 1 year low of $25.44 and a 1 year high of $64.70.

Atlanticus (NASDAQ:ATLC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $344.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $347.24 million. Atlanticus had a return on equity of 24.51% and a net margin of 8.54%. Equities analysts forecast that Atlanticus Holdings Corporation will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Atlanticus Profile

(Free Report)

Atlanticus Holdings Corporation, a financial technology company, provides credit and related financial services and products to customers the United States. It operates in two segments, Credit as a Service, and Auto Finance. The Credit as a Service segment originates a range of consumer loan products, such as private label and general purpose credit cards originated by lenders through various channels, including retail and healthcare, direct mail solicitation, digital marketing, and partnerships with third parties; and offers credit to their customers for the purchase of various goods and services, including consumer electronics, furniture, elective medical procedures, healthcare, and home-improvements by partnering with retailers, healthcare providers, and other service providers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATLC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atlanticus Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:ATLC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Atlanticus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlanticus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.