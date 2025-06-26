Janux Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JANX) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Janux Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JANX – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $95.25.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $76.00 price target (up previously from $75.00) on shares of Janux Therapeutics in a report on Friday, February 28th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Janux Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Janux Therapeutics from $62.00 to $41.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th.

Shares of JANX stock opened at $23.24 on Friday. Janux Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $22.48 and a 1 year high of $71.71. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.09 and a beta of 2.96.

Janux Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JANX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.05. Janux Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 463.91% and a negative return on equity of 9.29%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Janux Therapeutics will post -1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Andrew Hollman Meyer sold 3,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $100,020.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 82,139 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,464,170. The trade was a 3.90% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 8.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Janux Therapeutics by 45.3% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 34,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,849,000 after buying an additional 10,776 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Janux Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $6,216,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Janux Therapeutics by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 38,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,043,000 after buying an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Janux Therapeutics by 94.3% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 79,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,235,000 after buying an additional 38,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Janux Therapeutics by 82.2% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 36,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,967,000 after buying an additional 16,575 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.39% of the company’s stock.

Janux Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapies based on Tumor Activated T Cell Engagers (TRACTr) and Tumor Activated Immunomodulators (TRACIr) platforms technology to treat patients suffering from cancer. The company's clinical candidates comprise JANX007, a prostate-specific membrane antigen or PSMA-TRACTr, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial in adults for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC) and the vasculature of other tumors; and JANX008, an epidermal growth factor receptor or EGFR-TRACTr that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of multiple solid cancers, including colorectal cancer, squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck, non-small cell lung cancer, and renal cell carcinoma.

