Jmac Enterprises LLC Reduces Stock Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Jmac Enterprises LLC trimmed its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report) by 59.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,072 shares during the period. Jmac Enterprises LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $2,034,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of JPM. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 59,220,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,161,171,000 after acquiring an additional 876,417 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at $8,310,884,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 33,845,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,113,147,000 after purchasing an additional 4,515,147 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 25,861.9% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 23,556,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,778,289,000 after purchasing an additional 23,465,278 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 22,841,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,475,223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,914,049 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:JPM opened at $284.14 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market cap of $789.65 billion, a PE ratio of 13.95, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s fifty day moving average is $259.29 and its 200 day moving average is $252.14. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $190.90 and a 52 week high of $285.22.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 11th. The financial services provider reported $5.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.63 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $45.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.62 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.88% and a net margin of 21.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.44 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be given a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 3rd. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 27.49%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Linda Bammann sold 9,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $2,375,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 91,539 shares in the company, valued at $22,884,750. The trade was a 9.40% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Jeremy Barnum sold 40,014 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.77, for a total value of $10,034,310.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 18,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,518,123.09. This trade represents a 68.95% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 71,200 shares of company stock valued at $18,060,015. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group boosted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $277.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Bank of America lifted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. Baird R W raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $271.90.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on JPMorgan Chase & Co.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

(Free Report)

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.