JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Bought by Friday Financial

Friday Financial grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 112.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares during the period. Friday Financial’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $466,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at $471,000. Disciplined Investments LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at about $217,000. LGT Group Foundation lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 525,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $126,040,000 after buying an additional 14,300 shares in the last quarter. Kinsale Capital Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Kinsale Capital Group Inc. now owns 43,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,483,000 after buying an additional 4,375 shares during the period. Finally, Jag Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 1,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 6,608 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.71, for a total transaction of $1,755,811.68. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 36,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,703,729.20. This represents a 15.32% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jeremy Barnum sold 40,014 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.77, for a total value of $10,034,310.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,017 shares in the company, valued at $4,518,123.09. The trade was a 68.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 71,200 shares of company stock worth $18,060,015 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

JPM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $305.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Piper Sandler restated a “hold” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, June 2nd. TD Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 10th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $271.90.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Up 1.0%

NYSE:JPM opened at $284.14 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $789.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $259.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $252.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $190.90 and a 52 week high of $284.28.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 11th. The financial services provider reported $5.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.63 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $45.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.62 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 21.21% and a return on equity of 16.88%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.44 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 27.49%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

