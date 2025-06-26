JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Stock Position Reduced by Wolff Wiese Magana LLC

Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lessened its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 2.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 257 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises about 1.8% of Wolff Wiese Magana LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $2,637,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of JPM. Cassia Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Cassia Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,343,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. EWA LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. EWA LLC now owns 4,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $957,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. LVZ Inc. increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. LVZ Inc. now owns 7,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,945,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In related news, COO Jennifer Piepszak sold 6,128 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.47, for a total transaction of $1,608,416.16. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 62,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,392,563.85. This trade represents a 8.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 6,608 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.71, for a total value of $1,755,811.68. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 36,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,703,729.20. This trade represents a 15.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 71,200 shares of company stock worth $18,060,015. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $236.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. KGI Securities assumed coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Sunday, April 13th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Cowen assumed coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $305.00 target price on the stock. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $271.90.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance

NYSE JPM opened at $284.14 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $259.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $252.14. The firm has a market cap of $789.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.08. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $190.90 and a fifty-two week high of $284.28.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 11th. The financial services provider reported $5.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.63 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $45.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.62 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.88% and a net margin of 21.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.44 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be paid a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 3rd. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 27.49%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

(Free Report)

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

Further Reading

