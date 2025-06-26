JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPME) Stock Holdings Lifted by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPME – Free Report) by 44.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 86,439 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,446 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF were worth $8,693,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 230,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,574,000 after purchasing an additional 14,753 shares in the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 226,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,207,000 after buying an additional 1,501 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF by 32.6% during the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 139,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,049,000 after buying an additional 34,377 shares in the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA raised its position in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 87,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,819,000 after buying an additional 889 shares during the period. Finally, 1900 Wealth Management LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF by 3.8% during the first quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC now owns 49,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,938,000 after buying an additional 1,811 shares during the period.

Get JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF Trading Down 1.1%

Shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF stock opened at $102.23 on Thursday. JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $87.85 and a 1 year high of $111.55. The company has a market cap of $347.58 million, a P/E ratio of 17.75 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $100.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.75.

About JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF

The JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF (JPME) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks an index of mid-cap US stocks selected using relative value, momentum and quality factors, and for equal risk contribution by sector. JPME was launched on May 11, 2016 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPME – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.