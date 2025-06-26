Kennedy Investment Group Purchases 2,223 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Kennedy Investment Group raised its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 32.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,049 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,223 shares during the period. Kennedy Investment Group’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Veridan Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Veridan Wealth LLC now owns 2,254 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. MBE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 13.7% during the first quarter. MBE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,956 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 4.7% during the first quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 8,818 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,364,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the period. Cassia Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 5.1% during the first quarter. Cassia Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,403 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $990,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. Finally, Aspire Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.0% during the first quarter. Aspire Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,020 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,086,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. 40.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 673 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.33, for a total value of $104,537.09. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 15,303 shares in the company, valued at $2,377,014.99. This represents a 4.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.68, for a total value of $5,742,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,555,196 shares in the company, valued at approximately $451,452,029.28. This represents a 1.26% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 216,306 shares of company stock worth $35,782,927 over the last quarter. Insiders own 11.64% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on GOOGL shares. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Alphabet from $225.00 to $220.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Wedbush set a $190.00 price objective on Alphabet and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.17.

Alphabet Price Performance

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $170.68 on Thursday. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $140.53 and a fifty-two week high of $207.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.07 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.03, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.77. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $165.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $174.58.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The information services provider reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.79. The firm had revenue of $76.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.30 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 34.54% and a net margin of 30.86%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Investors of record on Monday, June 9th were given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 9th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. This is a positive change from Alphabet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.36%.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

