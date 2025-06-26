Kenneth Edward Wood Sells 22,447 Shares of The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (TSE:DSG) Stock

The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (TSE:DSG – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:DSGX) Senior Officer Kenneth Edward Wood sold 22,447 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$134.29, for a total value of C$3,014,407.63.

The Descartes Systems Group Trading Down 2.8%

Shares of TSE DSG opened at C$138.07 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The Descartes Systems Group Inc. has a one year low of C$126.16 and a one year high of C$177.98. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$147.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$154.35. The firm has a market capitalization of C$8.36 billion, a PE ratio of 60.64, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.74.

Get The Descartes Systems Group alerts:

The Descartes Systems Group (TSE:DSG – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:DSGX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 4th. The company reported C$0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.59 by C($0.18). The Descartes Systems Group had a return on equity of 10.65% and a net margin of 21.80%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that The Descartes Systems Group Inc. will post 3.3498285 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About The Descartes Systems Group

The Descartes Systems Group provides a software solution that allows users in the shipping industry to communicate with one another. The core product is the Global Logistics Network, which is best understood as transaction driven. Descartes charges clients to send/receive messages, data, and documents on the GLN (the transactions).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for The Descartes Systems Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Descartes Systems Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.