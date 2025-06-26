Kentucky Retirement Systems Buys 291 Shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its position in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,116 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Align Technology were worth $813,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,790,014 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $372,299,000 after buying an additional 39,209 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Align Technology by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,082,162 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $225,642,000 after acquiring an additional 158,312 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Align Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $190,792,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Align Technology by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 736,936 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $153,659,000 after purchasing an additional 86,493 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Align Technology by 35.2% in the 4th quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 731,846 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $152,597,000 after purchasing an additional 190,711 shares during the period. 88.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Align Technology Price Performance

Align Technology stock opened at $187.14 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $13.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.09, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.64. Align Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $141.74 and a 1 year high of $263.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $179.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $190.41.

Align Technology ( NASDAQ:ALGN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.13. Align Technology had a net margin of 10.29% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The business had revenue of $979.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $977.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.14 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Align Technology, Inc. will post 7.98 EPS for the current year.

Align Technology announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, May 6th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the medical equipment provider to repurchase up to 7.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ALGN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group decreased their target price on Align Technology from $240.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective (up previously from $235.00) on shares of Align Technology in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Align Technology from $255.00 to $246.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. HSBC cut shares of Align Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $290.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Align Technology from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Align Technology has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $241.25.

Align Technology Company Profile

Align Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners, and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists in the United States, Switzerland, and internationally. The company's Clear Aligner segment offers comprehensive products, including Invisalign comprehensive package that addresses the orthodontic needs of younger patients, such as mandibular advancement, compliance indicators, and compensation for tooth eruption; and Invisalign First Phase I and Invisalign First Comprehensive Phase 2 package for younger patients generally between the ages of six and ten years, which is a mixture of primary/baby and permanent teeth.

See Also

