Kentucky Retirement Systems Cuts Holdings in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Kentucky Retirement Systems trimmed its holdings in shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Free Report) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,563 shares of the company’s stock after selling 163 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in CarMax were worth $823,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in CarMax in the fourth quarter worth $423,187,000. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC raised its position in CarMax by 348.0% in the fourth quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 6,595,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,213,000 after acquiring an additional 5,122,850 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in CarMax by 82.9% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,400,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,465,000 after acquiring an additional 634,390 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of CarMax by 8,675.6% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 515,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,193,000 after purchasing an additional 509,952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ThornTree Capital Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of CarMax in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,612,000.

Get CarMax alerts:

CarMax Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:KMX opened at $67.53 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $65.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.12. The stock has a market cap of $10.31 billion, a PE ratio of 18.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 2.39. CarMax, Inc. has a one year low of $61.34 and a one year high of $91.25.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CarMax ( NYSE:KMX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 20th. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.20. CarMax had a return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 2.09%. The company had revenue of $7.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that CarMax, Inc. will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of CarMax in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of CarMax from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Wall Street Zen raised shares of CarMax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on CarMax from $72.00 to $65.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, Stephens raised CarMax from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $86.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.10.

View Our Latest Analysis on CarMax

Insider Activity at CarMax

In other news, Director Mitchell D. Steenrod acquired 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $65.49 per share, with a total value of $85,137.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,198,957.73. This represents a 4.03% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CarMax Profile

(Free Report)

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles and related products in the United States. It operates in two segments: CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The CarMax Sales Operations segment offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; used vehicle auctions; extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale; and reconditioning and vehicle repair services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CarMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.