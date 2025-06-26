Kentucky Retirement Systems Decreases Stake in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Kentucky Retirement Systems reduced its stake in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,995 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 311 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $558,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Intact Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Enphase Energy during the first quarter worth about $74,000. Advisor Resource Council purchased a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $229,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $512,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 248.3% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 14,557 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $903,000 after acquiring an additional 10,377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $261,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Enphase Energy from $90.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Oppenheimer set a $84.00 price objective on shares of Enphase Energy and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Enphase Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Mizuho set a $53.00 price target on shares of Enphase Energy and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $59.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.44.

Enphase Energy Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ENPH opened at $38.11 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.29 and a beta of 1.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $44.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.98. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.01 and a fifty-two week high of $130.08.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $46.35 per share, for a total transaction of $185,400.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,598,696 shares in the company, valued at $74,099,559.60. This trade represents a 0.25% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Enphase Energy Company Profile

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control.

