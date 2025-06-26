Kentucky Retirement Systems Has $818,000 Stock Holdings in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Kentucky Retirement Systems decreased its position in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,164 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after selling 249 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $818,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Akamai Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $617,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Akamai Technologies by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 922,244 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $88,213,000 after buying an additional 29,888 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc boosted its position in Akamai Technologies by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 5,497 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $526,000 after buying an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Akamai Technologies by 2.9% in the first quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,302 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $588,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

AKAM opened at $79.53 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.51 and a 1-year high of $106.80. The company has a market cap of $11.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.78, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $78.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.29.

Akamai Technologies ( NASDAQ:AKAM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 11.26% and a return on equity of 14.09%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.64 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on AKAM shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on Akamai Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Wall Street Zen lowered Akamai Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 21st. UBS Group lifted their price target on Akamai Technologies from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $88.00 target price (up from $80.00) on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $102.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Akamai Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.25.

In other news, EVP Kim Salem-Jackson sold 13,157 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.33, for a total value of $1,004,273.81. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 43,575 shares in the company, valued at $3,326,079.75. This represents a 23.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Adam Karon sold 3,927 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.02, for a total transaction of $333,873.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 10,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $918,981.18. This represents a 26.65% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud computing, security, and content delivery services in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

