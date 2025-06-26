Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Acquires New Holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 5,490 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $388,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $911,000. Covea Finance raised its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 37.9% in the 1st quarter. Covea Finance now owns 106,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,514,000 after acquiring an additional 29,200 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 22,335 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,578,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 56.6% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 12,016 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $849,000 after acquiring an additional 4,345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. raised its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 35,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,509,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. 98.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Price Performance

Shares of BMRN stock opened at $54.14 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 5.52 and a quick ratio of 3.49. The firm has a market cap of $10.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.19. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a one year low of $52.93 and a one year high of $94.85.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $124.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Citigroup dropped their price target on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $82.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.45.

Insider Activity at BioMarin Pharmaceutical

In related news, CAO Erin Burkhart sold 1,786 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.31, for a total value of $105,927.66. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $840,600.63. The trade was a 11.19% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Company Profile

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

Featured Articles

