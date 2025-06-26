Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Acquires New Position in Docusign Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new stake in Docusign Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $474,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in Docusign by 57.8% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 7,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,000 after acquiring an additional 2,680 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in Docusign by 113.6% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 1,198 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in Docusign by 48.4% in the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 6,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $628,000 after purchasing an additional 2,275 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Docusign by 102.6% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 397 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Docusign by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 6,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Docusign in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on Docusign from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 12th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Docusign from $93.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 6th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Docusign from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Docusign from $92.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.77.

Shares of NASDAQ:DOCU opened at $75.01 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.18, a PEG ratio of 28.69 and a beta of 1.14. Docusign Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.80 and a 1-year high of $107.86. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $82.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.49.

Docusign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 5th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $763.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $748.79 million. Docusign had a return on equity of 14.27% and a net margin of 36.50%. The company’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Docusign Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Docusign announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, June 5th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase up to 6.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, insider Robert Chatwani sold 22,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.79, for a total value of $1,710,821.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 72,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,394,303.54. This trade represents a 24.08% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider James P. Shaughnessy sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.31, for a total transaction of $609,825.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,730,096.25. This trade represents a 14.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 54,052 shares of company stock worth $4,101,776. Company insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature solution in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables sending and signing of agreements on various devices; Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM), which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Document Generation streamlines the process of generating new, custom agreements; and Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce.

