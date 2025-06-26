Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Acquires New Position in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 3,831 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Enphase Energy during the 4th quarter worth $557,000. Generali Investments Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych grew its position in Enphase Energy by 72.7% in the fourth quarter. Generali Investments Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych now owns 19,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,305,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Enphase Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,339,000. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Enphase Energy during the first quarter worth about $847,000. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new position in shares of Enphase Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $18,580,000. 72.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Enphase Energy alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Enphase Energy

In other news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $46.35 per share, for a total transaction of $185,400.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,598,696 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,099,559.60. This represents a 0.25% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ENPH has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $44.00 to $37.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Glj Research cut their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $50.69 to $31.11 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $59.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Oppenheimer set a $84.00 price target on Enphase Energy and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Enphase Energy from $70.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Enphase Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.44.

View Our Latest Analysis on ENPH

Enphase Energy Trading Down 0.7%

ENPH opened at $38.11 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $44.15 and a 200-day moving average of $56.98. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.01 and a twelve month high of $130.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a PE ratio of 35.29 and a beta of 1.69.

About Enphase Energy

(Free Report)

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENPH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Enphase Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enphase Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.