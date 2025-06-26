Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Acquires Shares of 3,584 Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 3,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $433,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Colonial Trust Co SC raised its position in Jacobs Solutions by 10,250.0% in the fourth quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Avalon Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Jacobs Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 71.9% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 42.7% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whipplewood Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 1,685.7% in the 1st quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the period. 85.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jacobs Solutions Stock Down 1.1%

Shares of Jacobs Solutions stock opened at $128.15 on Thursday. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a one year low of $106.23 and a one year high of $156.31. The company has a market cap of $15.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.30, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $125.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $127.78.

Jacobs Solutions Announces Dividend

Jacobs Solutions ( NYSE:J Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. Jacobs Solutions had a return on equity of 15.67% and a net margin of 3.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.91 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 23rd. Jacobs Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.26%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on J shares. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $152.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $161.00 to $151.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $130.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $154.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $150.86.

About Jacobs Solutions

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, engineering, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, Divergent Solutions, and PA Consulting segments.

