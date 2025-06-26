Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Buys New Shares in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new position in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 1,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $439,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,160,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,470,929,000 after buying an additional 367,703 shares during the period. SRS Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC now owns 1,270,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,146,000 after purchasing an additional 123,973 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,083,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,403,000 after purchasing an additional 8,892 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 1,051,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,772,000 after purchasing an additional 197,187 shares during the period. Finally, Anomaly Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. Anomaly Capital Management LP now owns 961,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,023,000 after purchasing an additional 172,431 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Activity at Burlington Stores

In other news, CAO Stephen Ferroni sold 450 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.39, for a total value of $108,625.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $576,680.71. This represents a 15.85% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Travis Marquette sold 190 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.63, for a total value of $45,149.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 22,858 shares in the company, valued at $5,431,746.54. This represents a 0.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Burlington Stores Price Performance

Burlington Stores stock opened at $226.26 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $237.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $253.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $14.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.65. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a 52 week low of $212.92 and a 52 week high of $298.89.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 29th. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 billion. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 44.03% and a net margin of 4.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.35 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 7.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on BURL shares. Citigroup reduced their target price on Burlington Stores from $344.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $297.00 to $269.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $345.00 to $310.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $335.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $254.00 to $299.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $317.43.

Burlington Stores Profile

(Free Report)

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded merchandise in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

