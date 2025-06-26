Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Buys New Shares in Fox Corporation (NASDAQ:FOXA)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Fox Corporation (NASDAQ:FOXA – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 6,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $364,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WealthTrak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FOX in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of FOX by 91.0% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in shares of FOX by 61.5% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in FOX by 122.3% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the period. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. raised its position in FOX by 929.9% during the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 623 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.52% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Steven Tomsic sold 39,642 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.30, for a total transaction of $2,192,202.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 133,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,405,941.90. The trade was a 22.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 21.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Cfra Research upgraded FOX from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on FOX from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Barclays reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of FOX in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. UBS Group boosted their target price on FOX from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of FOX from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.53.

FOX Stock Performance

FOX stock opened at $55.99 on Thursday. Fox Corporation has a 12-month low of $33.82 and a 12-month high of $58.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.10.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 12th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $4.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.14 billion. FOX had a return on equity of 17.99% and a net margin of 11.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.40 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Fox Corporation will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FOX Company Profile

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through four segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, Credible, and The FOX Studio Lot. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news and sports content for distribution through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators and telecommunication companies, virtual multi-channel video programming distributors, and other digital platforms primarily in the U.S.

Featured Stories

