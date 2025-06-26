Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Buys New Stake in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 4,632 shares of the life sciences company’s stock, valued at approximately $368,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in Illumina by 408.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 18,025,301 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $2,408,721,000 after purchasing an additional 14,481,232 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Illumina by 54,220.9% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,912,639 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $255,586,000 after buying an additional 1,909,118 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Illumina during the 4th quarter worth $228,714,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in Illumina by 32,837.5% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,348,131 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $180,152,000 after buying an additional 1,344,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in Illumina by 2,057.5% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 922,281 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $73,174,000 after purchasing an additional 879,533 shares in the last quarter. 89.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ ILMN opened at $93.23 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.36, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.86. Illumina, Inc. has a one year low of $68.70 and a one year high of $156.66. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $81.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.05.

Illumina ( NASDAQ:ILMN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The life sciences company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Illumina had a negative net margin of 22.25% and a positive return on equity of 25.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.51 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Illumina from $120.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on Illumina from $122.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of Illumina in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Hsbc Global Res cut shares of Illumina from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Illumina from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.39.

In other news, CFO Ankur Dhingra purchased 6,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $81.21 per share, with a total value of $495,381.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 24,906 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,022,616.26. This trade represents a 32.44% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Illumina, Inc offers sequencing- and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis in the United States, Singapore, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of various size and complexity; and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

