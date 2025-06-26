Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Buys Shares of 5,675 The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:COO)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:COO – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 5,675 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $479,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in COO. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Cooper Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. City Holding Co. bought a new position in Cooper Companies in the first quarter worth about $34,000. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cooper Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 35.5% during the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 458 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Atala Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Cooper Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.39% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:COO opened at $69.54 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $13.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.98. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.00 and a 52-week high of $112.38. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 2.10.

Cooper Companies ( NASDAQ:COO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 29th. The medical device company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $995.12 million. Cooper Companies had a net margin of 10.39% and a return on equity of 9.60%. The company’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Loop Capital set a $100.00 target price on shares of Cooper Companies in a research note on Tuesday, June 17th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Cooper Companies from $118.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Cooper Companies from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $76.00 price objective (down previously from $110.00) on shares of Cooper Companies in a report on Friday, May 30th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised Cooper Companies to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $99.70.

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment provides spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, and myopia in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

