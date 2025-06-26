Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Buys Shares of 6,825 Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 6,825 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $406,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of APTV. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Aptiv during the 4th quarter valued at $106,492,000. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA boosted its position in Aptiv by 1,018.9% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 1,690,845 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $102,262,000 after acquiring an additional 1,539,724 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Aptiv by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 14,289,126 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $864,206,000 after acquiring an additional 1,517,104 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 29.7% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,146,947 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $371,767,000 after purchasing an additional 1,408,433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its position in shares of Aptiv by 968.7% in the 4th quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 909,500 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $55,007,000 after purchasing an additional 824,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Aptiv alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on APTV. Bank of America raised their price objective on Aptiv from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 16th. TD Cowen began coverage on Aptiv in a research report on Friday, March 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Wall Street Zen raised Aptiv to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Aptiv from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Aptiv from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.56.

Aptiv Price Performance

Shares of APTV opened at $67.41 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $63.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.91. The company has a market capitalization of $14.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.61. Aptiv PLC has a fifty-two week low of $47.19 and a fifty-two week high of $80.95.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The auto parts company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $4.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.78 billion. Aptiv had a return on equity of 17.24% and a net margin of 7.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. Research analysts predict that Aptiv PLC will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Aptiv Company Profile

(Free Report)

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, South America, and internationally. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Aptiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.