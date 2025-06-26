Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Buys Shares of 7,539 LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 7,539 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $321,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in LKQ. Ieq Capital LLC raised its position in shares of LKQ by 115.6% in the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 13,595 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 7,288 shares during the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund increased its stake in LKQ by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 54,586 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,006,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of LKQ by 58.8% in the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 268,031 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $9,850,000 after buying an additional 99,229 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of LKQ by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 65,452 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,405,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the period. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LKQ during the fourth quarter valued at $556,000. 95.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen lowered LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of LKQ in a research note on Monday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, LKQ has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.60.

In other LKQ news, Director Dominick P. Zarcone sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.15, for a total value of $632,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 321,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,535,840.25. This trade represents a 4.46% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Justin L. Jude bought 2,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $36.99 per share, for a total transaction of $100,168.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 280,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,385,941.23. The trade was a 0.97% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ LKQ opened at $36.94 on Thursday. LKQ Corporation has a 1 year low of $35.56 and a 1 year high of $46.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $9.54 billion, a PE ratio of 13.78 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a fifty day moving average of $39.66 and a 200 day moving average of $39.48.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The auto parts company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.79. The business had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.58 billion. LKQ had a return on equity of 14.66% and a net margin of 4.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. Research analysts forecast that LKQ Corporation will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. LKQ’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.78%.

LKQ Corporation engages in the distribution of replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles and specialty vehicle aftermarket products and accessories. It operates through four segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as mechanical automotive parts and accessories; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

