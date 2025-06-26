Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Buys Shares of 9,544 United Dominion Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new stake in United Dominion Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 9,544 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $431,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UDR. Norges Bank purchased a new position in United Dominion Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $1,273,442,000. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in United Dominion Realty Trust by 64.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 13,060,120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $566,940,000 after buying an additional 5,101,668 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of United Dominion Realty Trust by 92.0% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,535,234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $327,104,000 after purchasing an additional 3,609,925 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of United Dominion Realty Trust by 54.2% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,853,979 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $210,711,000 after buying an additional 1,706,037 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in United Dominion Realty Trust by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,592,458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $546,639,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191,432 shares during the period. 97.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of UDR opened at $40.16 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $41.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 8.35 and a quick ratio of 8.35. United Dominion Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.61 and a 1-year high of $47.55. The stock has a market cap of $13.31 billion, a PE ratio of 114.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.65 and a beta of 0.83.

United Dominion Realty Trust ( NYSE:UDR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61. United Dominion Realty Trust had a return on equity of 3.73% and a net margin of 7.33%. The firm had revenue of $419.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $421.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that United Dominion Realty Trust, Inc. will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 10th will be given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 10th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.28%. United Dominion Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 491.43%.

UDR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Financial cut United Dominion Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of United Dominion Realty Trust from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on United Dominion Realty Trust from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Mizuho decreased their target price on United Dominion Realty Trust from $45.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price target on United Dominion Realty Trust from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.38.

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

