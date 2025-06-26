Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Has $344,000 Holdings in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund trimmed its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Free Report) by 18.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,468 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,029 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 107.2% in the fourth quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 458 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new position in Stanley Black & Decker in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 61.8% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 521 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional bought a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker during the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. 87.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group lowered their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $93.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Barclays raised Stanley Black & Decker from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $69.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.10.

Stanley Black & Decker Stock Down 0.1%

SWK opened at $66.29 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.09. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.91 and a 1-year high of $110.88. The stock has a market cap of $10.26 billion, a PE ratio of 27.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 2.40% and a return on equity of 7.85%. The company’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Stanley Black & Decker Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 3rd. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.95%. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 136.10%.

About Stanley Black & Decker

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil and gas, infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the Tools and Outdoor and Industrial segments.

