Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Invests $295,000 in Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 3,860 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $295,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BG. FMR LLC grew its stake in Bunge Global by 25.3% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,465,636 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $269,488,000 after acquiring an additional 699,889 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bunge Global by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,457,858 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $268,205,000 after purchasing an additional 34,890 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Bunge Global by 28.6% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,206,646 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $249,349,000 after purchasing an additional 713,561 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Bunge Global by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,486,976 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $193,379,000 after purchasing an additional 183,701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi increased its stake in Bunge Global by 24.9% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 2,457,864 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $190,476,000 after purchasing an additional 490,153 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Bunge Global alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BG shares. Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of Bunge Global from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Bunge Global from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.60.

Bunge Global Price Performance

BG stock opened at $82.26 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $11.06 billion, a PE ratio of 10.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $79.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.16. Bunge Global SA has a 12-month low of $67.40 and a 12-month high of $114.92.

Bunge Global (NYSE:BG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.54. Bunge Global had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 2.13%. The business had revenue of $11.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.04 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Bunge Global SA will post 7.94 EPS for the current year.

Bunge Global Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 17th will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 17th. Bunge Global’s payout ratio is 35.53%.

About Bunge Global

(Free Report)

Bunge Global SA operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains comprising wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bunge Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bunge Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.