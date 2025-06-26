Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Invests $399,000 in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,461 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $399,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HOLX. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Hologic by 22.3% in the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,835 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Hologic by 116.6% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,609 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $594,000 after purchasing an additional 5,172 shares in the last quarter. Groupama Asset Managment raised its holdings in Hologic by 63.4% in the fourth quarter. Groupama Asset Managment now owns 54,214 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,918,000 after purchasing an additional 21,037 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Hologic during the fourth quarter valued at $4,215,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hologic by 34.5% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,940 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Hologic Stock Down 0.9%

HOLX opened at $64.27 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.21. Hologic, Inc. has a 52 week low of $51.90 and a 52 week high of $84.67. The company has a market capitalization of $14.32 billion, a PE ratio of 27.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Hologic ( NASDAQ:HOLX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. Hologic had a net margin of 13.83% and a return on equity of 19.71%. The business’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. Analysts forecast that Hologic, Inc. will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Hologic news, Director Martin D. Madaus acquired 5,445 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $55.24 per share, for a total transaction of $300,781.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 5,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $300,781.80. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on HOLX. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Hologic from $65.00 to $62.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Argus cut Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $71.00 price objective (down from $90.00) on shares of Hologic in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Stephens dropped their price objective on Hologic from $77.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price target on Hologic from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.42.

About Hologic

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment. The company operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. It provides Aptima molecular diagnostic assays to detect the infectious microorganisms; Aptima viral load assays for Hepatitis B virus, Hepatitis C virus, human immunodeficiency virus, and human cytomegalo virus; Aptima bacterial vaginosis and candida vaginitis assays for the diagnosis of vaginitis; Aptima SARS-CoV-2 and Panther Fusion SARS-CoV-2 assays to detect SARS-CoV-2; ThinPrep System for cytology applications; and Rapid Fetal Fibronectin Test that assists physicians in assessing the risk of pre-term birth.

