Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Invests $411,000 in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $411,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Builders FirstSource by 34.9% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 518 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 196,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,084,000 after buying an additional 25,535 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 36.1% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 11,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,599,000 after buying an additional 2,967 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,609,000 after acquiring an additional 2,390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,012,000. 95.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on BLDR. Stephens cut their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $151.00 to $137.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Builders FirstSource in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $151.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $125.00 to $118.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $180.00 to $163.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Builders FirstSource presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.11.

Insider Activity

In other Builders FirstSource news, Director Paul S. Levy bought 283,517 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $111.21 per share, for a total transaction of $31,529,925.57. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,672,687 shares in the company, valued at $186,019,521.27. This represents a 20.41% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dirkson R. Charles bought 5,000 shares of Builders FirstSource stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $109.67 per share, for a total transaction of $548,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $548,350. This represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 505,000 shares of company stock worth $56,032,120. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Builders FirstSource Trading Down 2.3%

BLDR opened at $116.05 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $12.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.88, a PEG ratio of 7.57 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 12 month low of $102.60 and a 12 month high of $203.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $113.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $133.53.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67 billion. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 28.02% and a net margin of 5.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.65 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 11.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Builders FirstSource announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 3.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Builders FirstSource Company Profile

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, floor trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

