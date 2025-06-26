Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Invests $420,000 in Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new position in Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,487 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $420,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH raised its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH now owns 31,068 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,778,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the period. Heartland Bank & Trust Co grew its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 27.0% during the first quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 946 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Norway Savings Bank grew its position in Zebra Technologies by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 3,298 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $932,000 after buying an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI raised its position in Zebra Technologies by 23.0% in the first quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 61,094 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,263,000 after acquiring an additional 11,412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $92,000. 91.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $371.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $379.00 to $254.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $326.00 to $263.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Zebra Technologies from $425.00 to $410.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Zebra Technologies from $395.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $331.20.

Shares of ZBRA stock opened at $303.05 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $15.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.67 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Zebra Technologies Corporation has a one year low of $205.73 and a one year high of $427.76. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $277.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $316.58.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $4.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.60 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 10.73% and a return on equity of 18.77%. The company’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.84 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Zebra Technologies Corporation will post 13.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking, and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers that produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers that produce images, which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; radio frequency identification device (RFID) printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for printers, including carrying cases, vehicle mounts, and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

