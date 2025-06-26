Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Lowers Stake in The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund cut its stake in The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES – Free Report) by 11.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,618 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,635 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in AES were worth $256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in AES by 190.3% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,412 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,581 shares during the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. grew its position in shares of AES by 79.5% in the 4th quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 2,711 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,201 shares during the last quarter. Garde Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of AES during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. WR Wealth Planners LLC lifted its position in AES by 93.3% during the fourth quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 2,837 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC boosted its stake in AES by 200.6% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 3,250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 2,169 shares in the last quarter. 93.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AES opened at $10.51 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. The AES Corporation has a 12-month low of $9.46 and a 12-month high of $20.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.48 billion, a PE ratio of 5.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.96.

AES ( NYSE:AES Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.10). AES had a return on equity of 18.06% and a net margin of 10.67%. The business had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that The AES Corporation will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of AES in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. Citigroup decreased their price target on AES from $23.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on AES from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of AES from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of AES from $108.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.22.

The AES Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified power generation and utility company in the United States and internationally. The company owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries; owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

