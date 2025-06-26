Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Makes New $375,000 Investment in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new position in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $375,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Teradyne by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,405,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,569,511,000 after purchasing an additional 92,428 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Teradyne by 28.3% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,828,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,025,000 after buying an additional 1,065,474 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Teradyne by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,105,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,665,000 after buying an additional 94,374 shares during the period. Aspex Management HK Ltd grew its position in Teradyne by 35.5% during the fourth quarter. Aspex Management HK Ltd now owns 3,234,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,331,000 after buying an additional 847,409 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Teradyne by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,403,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,610,000 after buying an additional 92,195 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.77% of the company’s stock.

Teradyne Trading Down 0.2%

NASDAQ:TER opened at $90.20 on Thursday. Teradyne, Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.77 and a 12-month high of $163.21. The firm has a market cap of $14.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.69. The company’s 50-day moving average is $80.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.47.

Teradyne Announces Dividend

Teradyne ( NASDAQ:TER Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 28th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.14. Teradyne had a net margin of 19.86% and a return on equity of 20.06%. The business had revenue of $685.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $680.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Teradyne, Inc. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 22nd. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.56%.

Teradyne announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Monday, April 28th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 8.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on TER shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Teradyne from $125.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Teradyne from $81.00 to $69.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Teradyne from $120.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. UBS Group set a $130.00 price target on Teradyne and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Teradyne has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $114.33.

Teradyne Company Profile

(Free Report)

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automated test systems and robotics products worldwide. It operates through four segments; Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing of semiconductor devices in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

