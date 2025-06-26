Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Makes New $383,000 Investment in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,666 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $383,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAH. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 74.5% during the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 246 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 144.1% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 227 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 3,314.3% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 239 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Booz Allen Hamilton alerts:

Booz Allen Hamilton Stock Up 1.1%

Shares of NYSE:BAH opened at $101.24 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.90. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation has a 52-week low of $98.95 and a 52-week high of $190.59. The company has a 50 day moving average of $112.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $118.46. The company has a market capitalization of $12.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.49.

Booz Allen Hamilton Dividend Announcement

Booz Allen Hamilton ( NYSE:BAH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.02. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 7.81% and a return on equity of 72.35%. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 11th will be given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 11th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.34%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BAH. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $148.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $142.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 24th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $134.64.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Booz Allen Hamilton

Booz Allen Hamilton Profile

(Free Report)

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.