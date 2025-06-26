Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Makes New $406,000 Investment in Amcor PLC (NYSE:AMCR)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new position in Amcor PLC (NYSE:AMCR – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 41,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $406,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in shares of Amcor during the first quarter worth about $111,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Amcor by 174.3% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 149,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,455,000 after purchasing an additional 95,314 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Amcor by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 58,986,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,064,000 after acquiring an additional 1,249,868 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Amcor by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,256,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,188,000 after acquiring an additional 175,731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Amcor by 11,326.6% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 7,249 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Amcor alerts:

Amcor Trading Down 1.3%

NYSE AMCR opened at $9.06 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.54. Amcor PLC has a 52 week low of $8.37 and a 52 week high of $11.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. The stock has a market cap of $13.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.18, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.73.

Amcor Dividend Announcement

Amcor ( NYSE:AMCR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.18. The firm had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.51 billion. Amcor had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 26.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Amcor PLC will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 22nd were given a $0.1275 dividend. This represents a $0.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.63%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 22nd. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 91.07%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AMCR. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Amcor from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Raymond James Financial started coverage on shares of Amcor in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.31.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on AMCR

About Amcor

(Free Report)

Amcor plc develops, produces, and sells packaging products in Europe, North America, Latin America, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The Flexibles segment provides flexible and film packaging products in the food and beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMCR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amcor PLC (NYSE:AMCR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amcor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amcor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.