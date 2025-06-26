Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Makes New $447,000 Investment in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new position in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,312 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $447,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CSL. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,361,672 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $502,239,000 after purchasing an additional 29,799 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Carlisle Companies by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,194,220 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $440,476,000 after buying an additional 17,206 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,134,954 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $418,617,000 after buying an additional 34,021 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Carlisle Companies by 692.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 616,873 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $227,527,000 after acquiring an additional 538,990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Carlisle Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $208,095,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CSL stock opened at $371.81 on Thursday. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 1 year low of $311.41 and a 1 year high of $481.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.58. The firm has a market cap of $16.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.84, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $378.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $368.07.

Carlisle Companies ( NYSE:CSL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The conglomerate reported $3.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.53 by $0.08. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 25.24% and a return on equity of 35.93%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.72 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 22.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 19th were paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 19th. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.89%.

CSL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zelman & Associates upgraded Carlisle Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $500.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies from $420.00 to $390.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Carlisle Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Carlisle Companies from $455.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Carlisle Companies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $461.67.

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a manufacturer and supplier of building envelope products and solutions in the United States, Europe, North America, Asia and the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Carlisle Construction Materials and Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies.

