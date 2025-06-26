Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Makes New $447,000 Investment in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new position in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSLFree Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,312 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $447,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CSL. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,361,672 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $502,239,000 after purchasing an additional 29,799 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Carlisle Companies by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,194,220 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $440,476,000 after buying an additional 17,206 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,134,954 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $418,617,000 after buying an additional 34,021 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Carlisle Companies by 692.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 616,873 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $227,527,000 after acquiring an additional 538,990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Carlisle Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $208,095,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.52% of the company’s stock.

Carlisle Companies Stock Performance

Shares of CSL stock opened at $371.81 on Thursday. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 1 year low of $311.41 and a 1 year high of $481.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.58. The firm has a market cap of $16.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.84, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $378.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $368.07.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSLGet Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The conglomerate reported $3.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.53 by $0.08. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 25.24% and a return on equity of 35.93%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.72 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 22.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Carlisle Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 19th were paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 19th. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.89%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CSL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zelman & Associates upgraded Carlisle Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $500.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies from $420.00 to $390.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Carlisle Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Carlisle Companies from $455.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Carlisle Companies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $461.67.

Carlisle Companies Profile

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a manufacturer and supplier of building envelope products and solutions in the United States, Europe, North America, Asia and the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Carlisle Construction Materials and Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies.

