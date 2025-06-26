Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Makes New $461,000 Investment in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 4,985 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $461,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ARE. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 218.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,164,554 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $113,602,000 after purchasing an additional 798,438 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 53.8% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 42,925 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,187,000 after buying an additional 15,012 shares during the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the fourth quarter worth about $968,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 35.0% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 25,980 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,534,000 after acquiring an additional 6,741 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hahn Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 50.4% during the 4th quarter. Hahn Capital Management LLC now owns 68,370 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,669,000 after acquiring an additional 22,926 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on ARE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $117.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Wall Street Zen raised Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Monday, March 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.00.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Stock Performance

NYSE:ARE opened at $73.82 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.13, a PEG ratio of 6.35 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50 day moving average of $72.56 and a 200 day moving average of $87.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.22. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.37 and a 1-year high of $130.14.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.02. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 0.64%. The firm had revenue of $758.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $755.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.35 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 9.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.32 per share. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.15%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 694.74%.

About Alexandria Real Estate Equities

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE: ARE), an S&P 500 company, is a best-in-class, mission-driven life science REIT making a positive and lasting impact on the world. As the pioneer of the life science real estate niche since our founding in 1994, Alexandria is the preeminent and longest-tenured owner, operator, and developer of collaborative life science, agtech, and advanced technology mega campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, including Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

