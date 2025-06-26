Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Makes New Investment in Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ:INCY)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new stake in Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ:INCY – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 4,624 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of INCY. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. purchased a new position in Incyte during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Raiffeisen Bank International AG acquired a new stake in shares of Incyte during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Incyte during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. NBC Securities Inc. grew its stake in Incyte by 88,200.0% in the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 883 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of Incyte by 40.7% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 934 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INCY stock opened at $67.55 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 211.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.67. Incyte Corporation has a 1 year low of $53.56 and a 1 year high of $83.95. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Incyte ( NASDAQ:INCY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $996.17 million. Incyte had a net margin of 0.48% and a return on equity of 2.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Incyte Corporation will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

INCY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Guggenheim cut Incyte from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $92.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. William Blair downgraded shares of Incyte from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Incyte from $69.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Incyte from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Incyte from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.53.

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for hematology/oncology, and inflammation and autoimmunity areas in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI (ruxolitinib) for treatment of intermediate or high-risk myelofibrosis, polycythemia vera, and steroid-refractory acute graft-versus-host disease; MONJUVI (tafasitamab-cxix)/MINJUVI (tafasitamab) for relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; PEMAZYRE (pemigatinib), a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in liquid and solid tumor types; ICLUSIG (ponatinib) to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and Philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia; and ZYNYZ (retifanlimab-dlwr) to treat adults with metastatic or recurrent locally advanced Merkel cell carcinoma, as well as OPZELURA cream for treatment of atopic dermatitis.

