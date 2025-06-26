Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Purchases 3,663 Shares of Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE:HRL)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund increased its position in Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE:HRL – Free Report) by 76.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,430 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,663 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairway Wealth LLC bought a new position in Hormel Foods during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Hormel Foods by 91.8% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 729 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co boosted its holdings in Hormel Foods by 183.8% in the 1st quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 1,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,018 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan purchased a new position in Hormel Foods in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 40.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HRL opened at $29.85 on Thursday. Hormel Foods Corporation has a 12 month low of $27.59 and a 12 month high of $33.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $30.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.19. The company has a market cap of $16.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.33.

Hormel Foods ( NYSE:HRL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 29th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.35. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 10.20% and a net margin of 6.27%. The business had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. Hormel Foods’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Hormel Foods Corporation will post 1.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 14th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.89%. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.29%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HRL. Bank of America raised shares of Hormel Foods from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. BNP Paribas Exane upgraded shares of Hormel Foods from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. BNP Paribas upgraded Hormel Foods from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Hormel Foods in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Hormel Foods in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.86.

Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and other food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Foodservice, and International segments. The company provides various perishable products that include fresh meats, frozen items, refrigerated meal solutions, sausages, hams, guacamoles, and bacons; and shelf-stable products comprising canned luncheon meats, nut butters, snack nuts, chili, shelf-stable microwaveable meals, hash, stews, tortillas, salsas, tortilla chips, nutritional food supplements, and others.

