Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Purchases New Position in Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new position in Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 15,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $305,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 28.1% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 45,241,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,052,309,000 after purchasing an additional 9,917,071 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in Blue Owl Capital by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 77,168,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,794,943,000 after purchasing an additional 9,794,102 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Blue Owl Capital by 4,278.0% in the fourth quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 6,053,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,794,000 after purchasing an additional 5,914,804 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Blue Owl Capital during the fourth quarter valued at $137,118,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 53,206,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,237,581,000 after buying an additional 5,558,868 shares in the last quarter. 35.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on OWL shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Oppenheimer set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Blue Owl Capital and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Citigroup cut their price target on Blue Owl Capital from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Blue Owl Capital from $27.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Blue Owl Capital currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.81.

Blue Owl Capital Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of NYSE:OWL opened at $19.03 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.26 billion, a PE ratio of 146.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.87. Blue Owl Capital Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.55 and a twelve month high of $26.73.

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.03). Blue Owl Capital had a net margin of 3.73% and a return on equity of 19.74%. The company had revenue of $620.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $636.44 million. Analysts expect that Blue Owl Capital Inc. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Blue Owl Capital Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 14th were paid a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 14th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.73%. This is an increase from Blue Owl Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Blue Owl Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 692.31%.

Blue Owl Capital Company Profile

Blue Owl Capital Inc operates as an asset manager in the United States. The company offers permanent capital base solutions that enables it to offer holistic framework of capital solutions to middle market companies, large alternative asset managers, and corporate real estate owners and tenants. It also provides direct lending products that offer private credit products comprising diversified, technology, first lien, and opportunistic lending to middle-market companies; liquid credit; GP strategic capital products, which offers capital solutions, including GP minority stakes, GP debt financing, and professional sports minority stakes; and real estate products that focuses on acquiring triple net lease real estate by investment grade or creditworthy tenants.

