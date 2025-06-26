Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Purchases New Shares in Evergy Inc. (NASDAQ:EVRG)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new position in Evergy Inc. (NASDAQ:EVRG – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 6,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $446,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stolper Co increased its position in Evergy by 0.5% during the first quarter. Stolper Co now owns 34,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,388,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Evergy by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Evergy by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Evergy by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC now owns 24,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,500,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Finally, MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Evergy by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. 87.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Evergy Stock Performance

Shares of EVRG opened at $68.19 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.69 billion, a PE ratio of 17.94, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.49. Evergy Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.10 and a 1 year high of $70.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.55.

Evergy Announces Dividend

Evergy ( NASDAQ:EVRG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.12). Evergy had a net margin of 14.87% and a return on equity of 8.84%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Evergy Inc. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 23rd were given a $0.6675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.92%. Evergy’s payout ratio is 70.26%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Evergy in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Evergy from $73.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $78.00 price target on Evergy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 10th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Evergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Evergy from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.19.

Evergy Company Profile

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through coal, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources. It serves residences, commercial firms, industrials, municipalities, and other electric utilities.

