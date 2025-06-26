Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Purchases New Shares in IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new stake in IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,202 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $398,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its position in IDEX by 81.0% during the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 143 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Banque de Luxembourg S.A. acquired a new stake in IDEX during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in IDEX by 63.5% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 224 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in IDEX during the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in IDEX by 970.7% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 439 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.96% of the company’s stock.

IEX opened at $174.62 on Thursday. IDEX Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $153.36 and a fifty-two week high of $238.22. The business has a 50-day moving average of $179.00 and a 200-day moving average of $191.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The company has a market capitalization of $13.19 billion, a PE ratio of 27.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.06.

IDEX ( NYSE:IEX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.11. IDEX had a return on equity of 15.51% and a net margin of 14.60%. The company had revenue of $814.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $807.25 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.88 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that IDEX Corporation will post 8.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 25th. Investors of record on Friday, July 11th will be paid a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 11th. IDEX’s payout ratio is 45.01%.

In related news, CFO Akhil Mahendra sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.89, for a total value of $45,222.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $910,781.15. This trade represents a 4.73% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup decreased their price objective on IDEX from $264.00 to $201.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Mizuho set a $185.00 price objective on IDEX in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on IDEX from $206.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on IDEX from $192.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $215.00 price target on IDEX in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $212.50.

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, valves, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

