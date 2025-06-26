Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Reduces Holdings in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund trimmed its holdings in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Free Report) by 36.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,193 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 3,487 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $456,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BBY. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Best Buy by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,982,608 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $1,971,908,000 after purchasing an additional 191,161 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Best Buy by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,560,368 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $562,880,000 after buying an additional 395,415 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Best Buy during the 4th quarter worth about $514,483,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Best Buy by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,092,820 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $436,210,000 after buying an additional 239,840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Best Buy by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,824,425 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $328,136,000 after buying an additional 459,353 shares during the period. 80.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on BBY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Best Buy from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Best Buy from $75.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Barclays cut their price target on Best Buy from $89.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 30th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Best Buy from $92.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 30th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price target (down from $93.00) on shares of Best Buy in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Best Buy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.11.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 729,201 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.95, for a total transaction of $53,195,212.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 196,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,305,495. This represents a 78.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Best Buy Stock Performance

Shares of Best Buy stock opened at $68.05 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 1.02. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.99 and a 1 year high of $103.71. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.52. The firm has a market cap of $14.38 billion, a PE ratio of 16.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.25.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 29th. The technology retailer reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.06. Best Buy had a return on equity of 46.40% and a net margin of 2.13%. The firm had revenue of $8.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. Best Buy’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Best Buy Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 19th will be given a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 18th. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 92.91%.

Best Buy Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the retail of technology products in the United States, Canada, and international. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products, as well as home theaters, which includes home theater accessories, soundbars, and televisions.

