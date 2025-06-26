Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Sells 1,085 Shares of Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund reduced its holdings in Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Free Report) by 7.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,855 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,085 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 104.1% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,793,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,776,000 after purchasing an additional 914,820 shares during the last quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new position in Conagra Brands in the fourth quarter valued at about $558,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Conagra Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $2,035,000. Inspire Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Conagra Brands by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 63,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,755,000 after buying an additional 9,838 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new position in shares of Conagra Brands during the 4th quarter worth about $5,034,000. 83.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CAG shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a report on Monday, March 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 12th. Bank of America downgraded Conagra Brands from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Conagra Brands in a research note on Monday, June 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.36.

Conagra Brands Price Performance

Conagra Brands stock opened at $20.46 on Thursday. Conagra Brands has a 52 week low of $20.45 and a 52 week high of $33.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.98 and a 200-day moving average of $25.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.14.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 3rd. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.01). Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 2.80%. The business had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Conagra Brands will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Conagra Brands Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 29th. Investors of record on Monday, April 28th were given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 28th. Conagra Brands’s payout ratio is presently 205.88%.

Conagra Brands Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels.

