Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Sells 1,422 Shares of Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund cut its holdings in Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) by 26.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,044 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,422 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $482,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,698,737 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $198,338,000 after purchasing an additional 182,965 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 436.0% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 31,451 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,672,000 after purchasing an additional 25,583 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts in the fourth quarter worth about $21,840,000. Parvin Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Genuine Parts during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,320,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC raised its position in Genuine Parts by 410.9% during the 4th quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 26,332 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,075,000 after purchasing an additional 21,178 shares during the last quarter. 78.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GPC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen lowered Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 26th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and set a $114.00 price objective (down from $133.00) on shares of Genuine Parts in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Argus raised shares of Genuine Parts to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $133.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $130.86.

Genuine Parts Trading Down 1.7%

Shares of NYSE GPC opened at $119.14 on Thursday. Genuine Parts Company has a 1 year low of $104.01 and a 1 year high of $149.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $121.66 and a 200 day moving average of $119.94. The stock has a market cap of $16.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.56 and a beta of 0.76.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.83 billion. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 23.71% and a net margin of 3.60%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Genuine Parts Company will post 7.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Genuine Parts Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 6th will be given a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 6th. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.65%.

About Genuine Parts

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates in two segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and equipment and parts used by repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

