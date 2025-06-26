Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Sells 1,489 Shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund cut its position in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report) by 20.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,880 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,489 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $441,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,450,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,757,360,000 after acquiring an additional 163,368 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Dollar Tree by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,920,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $743,461,000 after purchasing an additional 533,920 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Dollar Tree by 30.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,753,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $656,000,000 after purchasing an additional 2,023,819 shares during the period. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Dollar Tree by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 7,940,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,036,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,637 shares during the period. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC grew its position in Dollar Tree by 382.7% in the 4th quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 6,524,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,974,000 after purchasing an additional 5,173,238 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on DLTR. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $82.00 price target on Dollar Tree and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Dollar Tree from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $72.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. Cfra Research raised shares of Dollar Tree to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Dollar Tree from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.37.

Shares of DLTR stock opened at $99.45 on Thursday. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.49 and a 52 week high of $109.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.76 billion, a PE ratio of -7.18, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $89.08 and its 200-day moving average is $77.75.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 4th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.52 billion. Dollar Tree had a negative net margin of 12.15% and a positive return on equity of 19.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.43 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Dollar Tree news, Director William W. Douglas III bought 701 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $75.00 per share, with a total value of $52,575.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $103,275. This trade represents a 103.70% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Aditya Maheshwari sold 1,238 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.70, for a total transaction of $92,478.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,231 shares in the company, valued at $316,055.70. This represents a 22.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,616 shares of company stock worth $2,112,402 in the last quarter. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates retail discount stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

