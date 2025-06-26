Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Sells 631 Shares of Molson Coors Beverage Company (NYSE:TAP)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund lowered its stake in Molson Coors Beverage Company (NYSE:TAP – Free Report) by 11.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,968 shares of the company’s stock after selling 631 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in Molson Coors Beverage were worth $302,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 3,286.7% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 51.4% during the fourth quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN purchased a new stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage during the first quarter valued at $37,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 10,716.7% in the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 649 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP raised its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 55.1% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 715 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.46% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Molson Coors Beverage

In other Molson Coors Beverage news, Director Geoffrey E. Molson sold 1,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.29, for a total transaction of $75,034.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,595 shares in the company, valued at $1,553,322.55. The trade was a 4.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.71% of the company’s stock.

Molson Coors Beverage Trading Down 2.0%

Shares of NYSE TAP opened at $47.27 on Thursday. Molson Coors Beverage Company has a 1-year low of $47.05 and a 1-year high of $64.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The business’s 50 day moving average is $54.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.51, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.72.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.30). Molson Coors Beverage had a return on equity of 8.59% and a net margin of 7.74%. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. Molson Coors Beverage’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Molson Coors Beverage Company will post 6.35 EPS for the current year.

Molson Coors Beverage Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 6th were paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 6th. Molson Coors Beverage’s payout ratio is 37.83%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $65.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Roth Capital set a $71.00 price target on shares of Molson Coors Beverage and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $72.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Molson Coors Beverage in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $86.90 target price on the stock. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.79.

Molson Coors Beverage Company Profile

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers flavored malt beverages including hard seltzers, craft, spirits and energy, and ready to drink beverages.

